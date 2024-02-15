Consensus needed among political parties for achieving prosperity: Speaker Ghimire

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Devraj Ghimire, has underscored on the need of all political parties to move ahead with consensus for achieving prosperity. Talking briefly to the media at Biratnagar Airport today, the Speaker of the lower house of the Federal Parliament said that the political parties needed to move ahead on the basis of consensus in plan formulation and implementation on the common topic of nation building. He called on the political parties and all citizens to unite against the efforts being made to foment dislike towards the present political system. "Information has been received that the government is preparing to introduce 61 bills in the current session of the parliament. Therefore, the parliament will not have any shortage of business," the Speaker said and expressed the belief that the current session of parliament would be fruitful. Source: National News Agency Nepal