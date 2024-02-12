Convenor and Members selected to NC Finance Subcommittee

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has selected coordinator and members to the finance sub-committee of the party to prepare for meeting of the general committee to start on February 19. As Coordinator of the main preparation committee, Deuba has nominated NC central member Anil Kumar Rungta, as the coordinator of the "Finance Sub-Committee" and Umesh Shrestha and Mohan Acharya, Chair of Bagmati Province, Indra Bahadur Baniya and chair of Sankhuwasabha Deepak Khadka as the members. Source: National News Agency Nepal