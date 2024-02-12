Contact Us

Convenor and Members selected to NC Finance Subcommittee

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has selected coordinator and members to the finance sub-committee of the party to prepare for meeting of the general committee to start on February 19. As Coordinator of the main preparation committee, Deuba has nominated NC central member Anil Kumar Rungta, as the coordinator of the "Finance Sub-Committee" and Umesh Shrestha and Mohan Acharya, Chair of Bagmati Province, Indra Bahadur Baniya and chair of Sankhuwasabha Deepak Khadka as the members. Source: National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.