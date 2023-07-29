General

The office-bearers of the CPN (Maoist Centre) have discussed about the upcoming central committee meeting of the party.

A meeting presided over by party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' discussed about the preparation of the organizational and political reports, secretary Chakrapani Khanal informed.

"Discussion was held on conducting the central committee meeting and also recommendations of the office-bearers to this effect", he shared.

Maoist Centre chair Dahal briefed that the Standing Committee meeting would be called before the central committee to make the later well-managed and effective.

Khanal further informed that the meeting would continue on Sunday as part of the preparation of the central committee meeting.

Maoist's central committee meeting is set to take place in the capital from August 2 onwards. The central committee meeting will feature the participation of central members, alternative central members, province and commissions' office-bearers, the Maoist sources said.

Source: National News Agency