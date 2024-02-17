Curfew at Ishanath of Rautahat

The District Administration Office, Rautahat has issued a curfew order to be effective at Ishanath municipality on Saturday. Rautahat's Chief District Officer, Hiralal Regmi, said the curfew was imposed after a dispute between the two groups escalated into a clash. The curfew is now into effect up to Jokaha village in the east, Sano Jokaha village in the west, Rampurkhap in the north and Jayanagar Police Beat area in the south from 5:00 pm Saturday. It shall remain enforced until further notice. The curfew was imposed in accordance with the Clause 6(A) of the Local Administration Act 2028 (1971), according to Regmi. Source: National News Agency Nepal