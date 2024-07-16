DCCI urges streamlining of tax system to improve compliance



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI)

has urged the government to streamline tax mechanisms which will promote

better understanding, easier compliance and reduce time, visit and cost.

“Tax calculation for the corporates should be in line with the accounting

standards and to encourage, compliant businesses can be rewarded in some

cases,” Ashraf Ahmed, president of the DCCI, said while speaking at a

workshop on “Customs, VAT and Income Tax Management” at DCCI office in the

capital, said a press release here today.

DCCI organised the workshop to inform various changes in the relevant acts

came in the latest budget 2024-25 to the professionals of its member

organisations.

Commissioner (Customs, excise and VAT Commissionerate, Dhaka East), NBR Md

Zakir Hossain, Adviser to the DCCI standing committee on Customs, VAT and NBR

related issues Snehasish Barua, FCA, and Vice-president of ICAB MBM Lutful

Hadi, FCA presented the papers.

Ashraf Ahmed said automation will also reduce discretionary meas

ures and

reduce leakages.

Regarding compliance, he said a compliant business entity never faces any

hassle.

“A transparent and accountable revenue system will expedite tax net as well

as reduce hassle,” the President added.

There are a good number of positive things in the VAT act, Income tax act and

customs act, he continued and therefore suggested to practice those in

practical.

Md Zakir Hossain said no fundamental changes have been made in the new VAT

act, but two changes have been made in regard to the working procedure of the

NBR.

He said with a view to increasing the revenue collection target, the pressure

on all categories of tax payers including VAT paying companies will slightly

increase to some extent, but to avail various rebate facilities in the

existing VAT act, he requested businesses to have better understanding of the

VAT act.

Snehasish Barua, FCA said the NBR’s revenue collection target for the current

fiscal year is Taka 4 lakh 80 thousand crore, which is about 17 percent m

ore

than the previous fiscal year.

He said, in order to expedite industrialisation across the country, the

import duty should be reduced to boost the economy.

He emphasized on ensuring a sustainable revenue system considering the

overall condition of the country’s economy.

Vice-president of the ICAB MBM Lutful Hadi, FCA said the new Customs Act is

introduced to reduce the cost of doing business and urged the government to

implement the act properly.

About 90 representatives of DCCI’s member organisations participated in the

workshop and they have got a clear understanding regarding new changes of

rules and procedures that would help their respective organisations to

calculate according to the law.

DCCI Vice-president Md. Junaed Ibna Ali, Directors Kamrul Hasan Tuhin and M.

Mosharraf Hossain were also present during the time.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha