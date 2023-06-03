General

An agreement to construct a dry port at Dodhara Chandani in Kanchanpur has sent waves of happiness to the locals.

The agreement to this effect was reached between Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the former’s official visit to India recently. Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Madhu Kumar Marasini on behalf of Nepal, and Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava exchanged a memorandum of understanding in this regard. As per the agreement, a dry port will be constructed within three months in the area with Indian investment. The project was proposed in 2064 BS.

“The dry port has attracted attentions for so long. So far, the project has not advanced in the long run. Now, following the agreement between Nepal and India, hopes have emerged for the advancement of construction works,” said a local Tikaram Chanda of Dodhara Chandani Municapility-1.

The government of Nepal in its annual policy and programme for the fiscal year 2023/24 stated that the construction of the project will be completed within next three years.

The local people have stressed the need for the timely commencement and completion of the project as per the agreement.

“The government of Nepal did not pay any attention to its construction for years. But it is a matter of happiness that an agreement has been reached with India to advance the project. The project implementation should take momentum,” said Pitambar Joshi, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kanchanpur.

An environmental impact assessment for the project has been already carried out. Total of 280 bighas land been has been located at Mayapuri and Gaurishankar community forests for the project. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal