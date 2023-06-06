General

New entrant Church Boys United Club has been crowned the champions of the Martyrs Memorial A Division League.

The debutant club to the A division had its hands on the League title after playing a goalless draw in today's match against Three Star Club at Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwar, Kathmandu. The club needed just a point to claim the title, before its final match of the season.

Church Boys Club became the second team to win the title by becoming consecutive winners from C Division to A Division. Established in the year 2066 BS, the Church Boys Club had failed five times in a row to be qualified in C Division selection. However, the relentless club won the title of C Division in 2076 and 2077, and B Division in 2078 to book a place in the coveted A division league football tournament.

Prior to this only Manang Marsyangdi Club held the record by winning consecutive titles from D Division to A Division. From the year 2039 to the year 2043, Manang Marsyangdi Club won consecutive titles from D Division to A Division.

Church Boys collected 45 points from 25 games in the tournament while reigning champions Machindra Club has 39 points with two matches yet to play. Even if Machindra win the remaining two games and Church Boys lose the last match it cannot beat Church Boys as the latter is ahead in head-to-head perspective. Hence, Church Boys have become the winner, before it plays the final match of this year's league.

In 25 league matches, Church Boys registered 12 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal