Decision to be made on Hathurusingha after Pakistan Test series



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take decision on national team’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha after the Test series against Pakistan.

Bangladesh are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 following their landmark 10-wicket win in the first Test. The second Test starts from tomorrow (Friday).

Faruque’s displeasure over Hathurusingha’s coaching style was no secret and he made it clear even after being elected as BCB president.

However, after a board of directors’ meeting of BCB today, Faruque said during a series they don’t want to disturb anything and so a decision will be made regarding the coach after the Pakistan Tests.

“We have talked about Hathurusingha. We’ll consider the case like the way we handle Shakib’s case. I said that we don’t want to do anything in

between a Test series,” Faruque said.

“We are now in the middle of the tour. As a president, you can take any decision but we have to think of not disturbing the other things.”

Faruque further said the decision on Hathurusingha

will be made after taking everyone’s opinion.

“We are discussing it, will try to take everyone’s opinion. It is like an investigation, we will take a good look at how much damage has been done to Bangladesh cricket during his tenure and then will take a decision. You can see something in the near future.”

BPL to be held in time

Faruque spoke on Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) also, saying that they will try to hold the tournament in time.

“We are talking about BPL and after this meeting, I am confident that the tournament will be held in due time,” he said.

“The first match is scheduled to be played on December 27. Before that we will try to hold the players’ draft in September. One or two teams may not want to come and it has been discussed with the CEO. But they (owners) didn’t clear that what they would do. But it seems that they won’t come and so in that case we’ll have to look for the ownerships of those teams.”

“You know we had seven teams. We will first decide which seven teams will play. I said

I will personally interview the team owners. We want to see some good people who don’t just do it for the sake of doing it. But we will hold the BPL. This is a challenge for us, hopefully we will overcome all adversities.”

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha