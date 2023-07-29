education, Science & Technology

Victims on Saturday have started a sit-in protest at Chandranigahapur of Rautahat district demanding to book the murderers of Gaur bloodshed happened 17 years ago.

The victims' families have started an indefinite sit-in programme at a park in Chandranigahapur along the East-West Highway stating that the perpetrators of the killings are still not booked. A total of 28 people were killed in the Gaur carnage happened on March 21, 2007 between the cadres of the CPN (Maoist) and then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum.

Senior vice-chairman of Aam Janata Party Badri Neupane said that they would continue protests until the demands were not met.

Source: National News Agency