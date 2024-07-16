Deposition in ex-CEO’s case against Robi Axiata starts

Testimony in a case against mobile operator Robi Axiata by its former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Mahtab Uddin Ahmed seeking Tk 227 crore in retirement benefits and compensation for his “wrongful dismissal” started today.

Plaintiff Mahtab Uddin Ahmed started submitting his deposition in the court of Dhaka Joint District and Sessions Judge Alamgir Al Mamun.

At the end of today’s proceedings, the court adjourned the hearing till July 25 as the deposition is yet to be finished.

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed filed the case on August 22, 2022, seeking Tk 227 crore in retirement benefits and compensation for his “wrongful dismissal”. Apart from the company, former CEO Izzaddin Idris and incumbent board chairman Thayaparan S Sangarapillai were made defendants in the case.

According to the case documents, Mahtab filed his resignation letter on August 2, 2021, which was supposed to be accepted on October 31, 2021. Robi Axiata’s board of directors in a letter on August 5 informed him that his resignati

on would be accepted without any condition.

Meanwhile, on October 7, 2021, Robi Axiata sent Mahtab a show cause notice over a financial deal signed in 2019. On May 22, 2022, the company notified Mahtab, terminating him from the job.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha