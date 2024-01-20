Dhaka assures of continued necessary support for Palestine cause

DHAKA, Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud today assured of continued Dhaka's diplomatic and further humanitarian support for the people of Palestine. Underscoring the profound need for a lasting and permanent solution to the Palestine issue, Dr. Hasan Mahmud committed to continue to extend necessary diplomatic and legal support and further humanitarian assistance to 'our brothers and sisters of Palestine," a foreign ministry press release said here this evening. Hasan made assurance as he met Palestinian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement being held in Kampala, Uganda. During the meeting, Palestine Foreign Minister fondly recalled Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's unflinching support for the Palestine cause and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for carrying forward his legacy and firmly standing by the people of Palestine at this critical moment. Bangladesh foreign minister assured For eign Minister al-Maliki of the continued support of the government and people of Bangladesh. Dr. Hasan Mahmud is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) scheduled on 19-20 January and the Third South Summit of the G77 and China scheduled on 21-22 January. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad A Muhith and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda, among others, are accompanying the Foreign Minister. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha