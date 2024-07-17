Dhaka disapproves US claim on Bangladesh’s student protests

Dhaka today expressed extreme disappointment over the US State Department’s unsubstantiated claim of deaths of at least two persons from the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh.

‘Use of unverified information to make such baseless claims can fuel violence and undermine Bangladesh government’s efforts to maintain a peaceful environment to allow non-violent protests or movement,’ Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told media today.

She said the Foreign Ministry is ‘extremely disappointed’ by the response of Mathew Miller, Spokesperson of the US State Department, to a question during a regular press briefing on July 15, 2024 (Washington time), where he made such unsubstantiated claims.

The spokesperson said freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are cornerstones of democracy, and the government remains steadfast to uphold those rights of the citizens while also safeguarding public property and order.

She said violence does not have any place in democracy and politics.

‘We have recently wit

nessed with horror an attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump during a peaceful rally in Pennsylvania, USA,’ Sabrin said.

She said they are ‘deeply concerned’ by the incident and such violence runs against the core values of democracy.

‘The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh have separately condemned the attack and sighed relief learning that Trump was safe and recovering,’ she said.

Sabrin said Dhaka is committed to working together with the US to uphold democracy and democratic values.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha