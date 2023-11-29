Directive on indigent citizens’ medication issued

The government has issued a directive relating to the medical treatment facility for indigent citizens. 'The indigent citizens' medication programme operation directives, 2080' was issued by designating 120 hospitals to provide health service to the poor people for critical diseases. Spokesperson at Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Prakash Budhathoki, shared that 120 hospitals across the country were named to provide medication to the destitute ones for the critical diseases. Although there was already the health insurance programme in place, the new directive was launched to avoid weakness in the previous schemes. "The insurance scheme is not running effectively, therefore a new directive is brought. It has incorporated treatment for serious illness of the indigent people," he said, adding that the critical disease included in the directive are cancer, Parkinson, Alzheimer, spinal injury, head injury, sickle cell, and heart and kidney diseases. The government has assigned both private and community hospital to deliver the health service. As per directive, Koshi Province has 15 such hospitals to cater medication while Madhes Province 9, Bagmati Province 60, Gandaki Province 15, Lumbini Province 16, Karnali Province 2 and Sudurpaschim Province 3 Similarly, the directive has mentioned that anyone needing heart transplantation will be provided Rs 400 thousand and for medication Rs 100 thousand. But, for other common heart disease, government will provide Rs 100 thousand. Moreover, the government will provide Rs 100 thousand to the patients of cancer, Parkinson, Alzheimer, spinal injury, head injury, sickle cell anemia. In order to receive this service, the indigent people need to produce recommendation letter provided by the respective ward office. Source: National News Agency Nepal