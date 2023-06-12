education, Science & Technology

As many as 1.25 million people are likely to be affected by monsoon in the country this year, it is predicted.

A study carried out by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) based on different scientific analysis has predicted that 1.25 million people belong to a total of 286,098 households are likely to be affected by different disaster incidents this year.

The study has predicted that the incidents of natural disaster will mostly affect Madhes province followed by Koshi province. The incidents would affect around 400,000 people in the Madhes and 300, 000 people in the Koshi province this year, the report stated.

According to the Authority, disaster would affect 200,000 people in the Lumbini province, 100,000 in the Bagmati province, 147,000 in the Sudurpaschim province, 69,000 in the Gandaki province and 35,000 in Karnali province.

Last year around two million people were predicted to be affected by the incidents of disasters.

In view of this, the government has intensified early preparedness and response efforts before the monsoon set in the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs has stepped up its preparation to put in place mechanisms to tackle devastating disasters this year. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal