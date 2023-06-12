General

Discussion on the complaints filed against acting Chief Justice, Hari Krishna Karki, would be held from June 14.

Today's meeting of the Parliamentary Hearing Committee of the Federal Parliament decided to study the complaints from coming Wednesday.

Twenty-nine complaints have been filed against acting CJ Karki. The complaints have been distributed to committee members in the meeting and discussion would be held on complaints on Wednesday after calling complainants.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has made preparation to conduct the hearing next day after calling acting CJ Karki.

Today's meeting passed the Committee's meeting procedure with revision.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal