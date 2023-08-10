General

The online service of the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) has been restored and come into operation from today. The service was disrupted since Tuesday as the file server of FEIMS system has to be migrated.

Department's information officer and director Kabiraj Uprety said the service has been restored and issuance of work permits has become easier now.

With the restoration of the FEIMS system, the work related to approval of work permit has been started, the Department has informed the service-recipients through a notice today.

As a result, applications for labour permit can now be registered online, the Department said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal