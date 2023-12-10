Contact Us

DPM and Home Minister Shrestha discharged from hospital

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Narayankaji Shrestha, has been discharged from hospital today. Shrestha who was receiving treatment at the Sahid Gangalal Heart Centre at local Bansbari has been discharged after recuperating, said the Home Ministry spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai. The Ministry has expressed gratitude to the team of doctors, including Dr Maskey and nurses involved in the DPM's medical treatment and the Sahid Gangalal National Heart Centre family, the Centre director included. DPM Shrestha was admitted to the hospital on December 5 and underwent an angioplasty. A team of physicians including Dr Arun Maskey was involved in his treatment. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, former President Bidya Devi Bhandari, among other dignitaries had visited DPM Shrestha at the hospital and wished him well. Source:National News Agency Nepal

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.