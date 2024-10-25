nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Sat. Oct 26th, 2024
General

DPM Poudel held talks with MCC Chief Executive Officer


Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Poudel has held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Alice P. Albright in Washington DC, USA on Thursday.

The Embassy of Nepal in Washington DC stated that discussions were held regarding the MCC projects in Nepal being implemented under the MCC Compact Agreement since last year and the cross-border transmission line.

Likewise, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bo Li, held a meeting with Minister Poudel on Thursday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the issues of financing, consultation and technical assistance.

On the occasion, Deputy Managing Director Bo said Nepal’s economic progress was satisfactory.

Present at the meeting were Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari, Finance Secretary Ram Prasad Ghimire and Charge’ d’Affaires of Nepal Embassy Kumarraj Kharel.

Source: National News Agency RSS

Related Post

General

NC adds members to energy and hydro resources department

Oct 25, 2024
General

Attempt to exert undue pressure on judiciary against rule of law: Ruling parties

Oct 25, 2024
General

Minister Khadka participates in clean-up campaign

Oct 25, 2024