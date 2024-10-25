DPM Poudel held talks with MCC Chief Executive Officer



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Poudel has held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Alice P. Albright in Washington DC, USA on Thursday.

The Embassy of Nepal in Washington DC stated that discussions were held regarding the MCC projects in Nepal being implemented under the MCC Compact Agreement since last year and the cross-border transmission line.

Likewise, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bo Li, held a meeting with Minister Poudel on Thursday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the issues of financing, consultation and technical assistance.

On the occasion, Deputy Managing Director Bo said Nepal’s economic progress was satisfactory.

Present at the meeting were Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Maha Prasad Adhikari, Finance Secretary Ram Prasad Ghimire and Charge’ d’Affaires of Nepal Embassy Kumarraj Kharel.

Source: National News Agency RSS