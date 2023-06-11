Key Issues

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Narayan Kaji Shrestha has asked the officials to take further sincere efforts for disaster management.

Addressing the 18th executive committee meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority on Sunday, Shrestha asked the officials and line agencies to get ready for disaster management considering the possible risk factors. "Concrete plans of action are needed to move ahead," according to the Deputy Prime Minister.

Shrestha, who is also the Chairman of Executive Committee, instructed the officials to work in an efficient way so that they don’t have to repeat the previous mistakes.

On the occasion, Shrestha directed to immediately implement the disaster response plan by establishing coordination among all the agencies.

Furthermore, he asked the Authority officials to prepare a concrete action plans in view of the ongoing heat wave in the districts of Tarai.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal