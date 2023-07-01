General

-Special Correspondent Ashok Ghimire

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayankaji Shrestha inspected Wenchuan County of Sichuan Province today. The county was rebuilt after the earthquake in 2008.

The earthquake of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale had caused great damage in the Wenchuan county. China has completed the reconstruction in a short time while also preserving the damaged structure.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Shrestha paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the earthquake. Around 70,000 people had died in the earthquake.

China has collated the damaged structures and developed it into a tourist spot drawing around 300,000 visitors annually.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal