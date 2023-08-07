Key Issues, politics

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha expressed his concerns over the incident occurred recently at Teku, Kathmandu, during the sit-in protest of Magar and Tamang community.

DPM Shrestha assured to launch a serious investigation into the incident and book the culprits.

Receiving a memo submitted by the representatives of the Tamang Ghedung Federal Committee and Magar Association to DPM Shrestha at his office on Monday, DPM Shrestha committed to providing medical treatment to the injured ones in the incident.

A group of people taking the banner of the Committee and Association had staged sit-in protest in front of the Police Range at Teku on August 2.

They had protested over the inaction on the part of the police against advocate Bhagawati Pandey charged of delivering controversial statements against certain ethnic communities.

The Committee and Association had filed a complaint with the police.

Some protestors had been injured when a clash ensued between the police and the protesting mob. Pandey, who was arrested on the same day, was released after few hours following the order of the District Court, Kathmandu.

The Committee and Association in the memo submitted to DPM Shrestha have demanded actions against advocate Pandey, action against police torturing the arrested protesters, bringing the culprits to justice and medical treatment and compensation to the injured ones.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal