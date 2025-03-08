Dr Baburam Bhattarai Emphasizes Need for Participatory and Transparent Democracy in Nepal



Kathmandu: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Nepal Samajwadi Party (Naya Shakti), Dr Baburam Bhattarai, has asserted that Nepal is progressing positively towards a federal democratic republic after a long struggle by its people. He acknowledged the empowerment of the populace, though he noted ongoing concerns about unmet demands for development, employment, and prosperity.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Bhattarai, in a conversation with RSS Chief Reporter Narayan Neupane and Reporter Ashok Ghimire, expressed concerns over the weakening of public institutions such as bureaucracy, judiciary, and security bodies, which he stated has hindered good governance. He emphasized the need to address these issues democratically to move forward effectively.





Dr Bhattarai dismissed rumors about reinstating the dethroned monarchy as a sponsored act, viewing it as a waste of time and energy. He stressed that Nepal’s present constitution does not accommodate any role for the former king, highlighting that sovereignty and national unity must remain unamendable.





He argued that a monarchy, where power resides with an individual or family, contradicts the current constitutional framework. Dr Bhattarai warned that dismantling the constitution established through people’s struggles would lead to complications, especially in a geopolitically sensitive country like Nepal.





Dr Bhattarai called for correcting democracy’s weaknesses from within and advocated for a more participatory and transparent democracy with consensus and collaboration among political parties. He proposed amending the constitution to establish a directly-elected executive presidential system at the federal level and a directly-elected chief minister at the provincial level to ensure five years of executive stability.

