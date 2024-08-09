Dr Bagchand recommended Chief Judge of Pokhara High Court



The Judicial Council has decided to recommend Dr Ratna Bahadur Bagchand, judge at temporary bench of Birgunj in High Court Janakpur, for the appointment of Chief Judge of Pokhara High Court.

Spokesperson of the Judicial Council, Ashok Kumar Chhetri, informed that the meeting chaired by Chief Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha recommended Dr Bagchand as Chief Judge of Pokhara High Court.

The meeting has further recommended the appointment of 35 district judges. Of 35 appointments, 25 were from the judicial service, six from government attorney, and four from the law service.

As per the constitutional provision, the Chief Justice appoints the District Judges on the recommendation of the Council.

It may be noted that the posts of four judges in the Supreme Court and 10 in the High Court are lying vacant now.

Source: National News Agency RSS