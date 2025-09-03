Draft Bill Includes Provision for Citizenship by Mother’s Name: Home Minister Lekhak



Kathmandu: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has announced that the Nepal citizenship bill (2nd amendment) now includes a provision for recognizing descent by a mother’s name. This information was shared by Home Minister Lekhak during a meeting of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, where he emphasized the bill’s historic significance in guaranteeing citizenship by a mother’s name. “It is a historic departure. One can be termed a descendent even by mother’s name. This provision guarantees the citizenship to anyone whose father’s identity is unknown,” he stated.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the amendment aims to facilitate foreign travel for individuals under the age of 16 who have at least one Nepali parent. These individuals will be issued juvenile identity cards, ensuring that no Nepali citizen is deprived of a citizenship certificate as per the constitution. The constitutional provisions for acquiring citizenship for those born to Nepali mothers will be fully implemented, Home Minister Lekhak explained. He further noted that individuals born to parents who have citizenship by birth, whether mother or father, will be eligible for naturalized citizenship.





Moreover, the amendment provides for children born to Nepali women during foreign employment, who have been left without identity, to receive naturalized citizenship. This initiative marks a significant step towards inclusivity and ensuring that all citizens have the opportunity to obtain citizenship, regardless of their circumstances.

