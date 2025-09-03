Lawmakers Spotlight Urgent Public Concerns in HoR Meeting



Kathmandu: During today’s meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR), lawmakers raised a range of pressing public concerns and urged the government to take immediate action to address them. Issues highlighted included the long-standing demands of sugarcane farmers, the need for market promotion of Jumla apples, and the restoration of flood-damaged roadways at various parts of the country including the Mid-Hill Highway.





According to National News Agency Nepal, several members demanded time in the session to emphasize the need for enforcing citizens’ constitutional right to basic healthcare services, which they argued remains inadequately implemented. Among the lawmakers speaking were Gyan Bahadur Shahi of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Ramkrishna Yadav and Rama Koirala of the Nepali Congress, and Debendra Paudel and Ram Kumar Rai of the CPN (Maoist Centre).





Koirala also drew the government’s attention to delays in repatriating the bodies of Nepali nationals who died in Kuwait after consuming adulterated beverages, urging the government to expedite the process and ensure justice for the victims. Similarly, Dev Prasad Timilsena of the Nepali Congress expressed grave concern over the acute shortage of drinking water in the Terai districts, particularly in Bara, Parsa, and Rautahat.





Chhiring Lhamu Lama (Tamang) of the CPN (Maoist Centre), representing the Karnali region, criticized the House for ‘failing’ to address issues of Karnali. Hari Dhakal of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) reiterated his party’s demand for the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the ‘visit visa scam’, arguing that disregarding such concerns won’t strengthen the parliamentary system.





Meanwhile, speaking during the ‘zero hour’ in the meeting of the House of Representatives today, lawmakers called attention of the government to a plethora of issues including the need to operate public transport services in a convenient manner with the nearing of festivals. Considering the increase in the number of passengers leaving the Kathmandu Valley for their homes in outside districts during Dashain, Tihar, and Chhath festivals, the MPs have demanded strict monitoring to prevent activities such as carrying more passengers than seats and charging more than the fixed fare.





The MPs airing such views were Shova Gyawali and Santi Chaudhary. Binita Kumari Singh called attention of the government to take prompt measures to control the lumpy skin disease in animals while Binod Kumar Chaudhary, Sher Bahadur Kunwar, Shyam Kumar Ghimire, and Sarita Bhusal called for paying the subsidy dues to the sugarcane farmers and the dairy farmers.





MPs Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Saraswati Bajimaya, Suhang Nembang, Saraj Ahamat Farooqi, Sita Kumari Rana, Sita Mijar, Sushila Sirpali Thakuri, Harka Maya Bishwakarma, and Gyanendra Bahadur Karki also voiced their concern over various problems related to accessing public services.





MPs Surya Kumari Shrestha and Surya Bahadur Thapa Kshetri expressed gratitude to PM Oli for raising objections against the agreement between China and India on developing a trade route through Nepal’s Lipulekh Pass. They demanded that further diplomatic efforts be made to resolve this dispute.





Likewise, MPs Surjaman Tamang Dong, Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Gyanu Basnet Subedi, Hitraj Pandey, Hit Bahadur Tamang, Sushila Thing, Saraswati Subba, Surya Prasad Dhakal, Hasina Khan, and Hemraj Rai raised their opinions on various contemporary issues during the zero hour.

