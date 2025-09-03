Maoist Movement Paves Way for Women’s Rights in Nepal: Chair Dahal



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has claimed that unity among honest political forces with a common ideology is necessary for the establishment of scientific socialism. While inaugurating the seventh national conference of the All Nepal Women’s Association (Revolutionary) today, the former Prime Minister emphasized that the socialist movement must now move forward with determination. He further mentioned the significant contribution of women in the people’s war, stating, “If thousands of women had not participated in the people’s war, the presence of women in the federal democratic constitution, republic, and state bodies would not have been possible.”





According to National News Agency Nepal, Maoist Vice-Chair Pampha Bhusal emphasized the need to adopt scientific socialism to establish full women’s rights, stating that it is necessary to defend the political achievements obtained and to struggle for additional rights. Maoist leader Shashi Shrestha argued that all women must unite to implement the rights enshrined in the Constitution. “We must be active in creating a just Nepal by ending all forms of discrimination, and representation of women must be based on proportional inclusion principles,” she said.





Maoist leader and Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Renu Dahal said that there should be no reluctance in granting women more rights, presenting evidence that women are efficiently fulfilling the responsibilities they have obtained. During the programme, Chairperson Dahal released a book ‘Junkiri Harayeko Raat’ written by Alkina Bam.

