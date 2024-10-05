Drives against polythene shopping bags to begin Nov 1: Environment Secy

Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today said drives will be launched from November 1 against those producing polythene shopping bags.

“Teams will be formed jointly with the Department of Environment, the Department of Consumer’s Rights protection, and the magistrates of the district administration to conduct the drives,” she said.

With the cooperation of the people, the government will prevent the production, marketing, and use of polythene, Farhina said.

To completely stop polythene shopping bags, she said, buyers and sellers must ensure the use of environment-friendly bags.

The Environment Secretary made these remarks as the chief guest while speaking at a view-exchange meeting, with members of the Shantinagar Market Committee and the Traders’ Association, held at the committee’s office here to discuss the ban on polythene shopping bags.

She said polythene has been used violating the law for the last 22 years, which is not right.

“Polythene increas

es the risk of cancer, liver, and other diseases. In the interest of ensuring public health, the decision to ban polythene must be followed by all,” she said.

The secretary said the use of polythene is a serious threat to the country’s environment, and to be free from its harmful effects, government regulations must be strictly followed.

She urged both sellers and buyers to refrain from using banned polythene.

The meeting was chaired by Mujibul Haque, President of the Shantinagar Market Management Committee.

Among others, Additional Secretary (Environment) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr. Fahmida Khanom, Deputy Secretary Sidhartha Sankar Kundu, Deputy Director of the Department of Environment Abdullah Al Mamun, and General Secretary of the Market Committee Lokman Hossain Fakir spoke at the meeting.

After the meeting, the secretary and the leaders of the market committee visited various shops in Shantinagar market and encouraged the traders to increase the use of alternative e

nvironment friendly bags.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha