Dry landslide has obstructed the Narayangarh-Muglin road section.

Chief of Area Police Office, Muglin Bishal Tamang informed that dry landslide occurred in Ichhakamana rural municipality-6, Topkhola this morning disrupted the Muglin Narayangarh road.

Efforts are underway to remove the landslide debris. Vehicles bound to destinations have remained stranded on the road following obstruction of two-way traffic.

Passengers have been bearing the brunt of frequent disruption of road traffic along the Narayangarh-Muglin section. ----

Source: National News Agency-Nepal