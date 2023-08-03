General

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the National Mourning Day, marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The programmes include hoisting black flag, placing a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait, painting competition, documentary exhibition and holding discussion, said a DU press release here today.

The national flag, university and hall flags will be hoisted at half-mast atop all main buildings including halls of the university alongside a black flag to mark the day.

Dhaka University teachers, officers and employees led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman with gather in the morning to pay tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32.

Later, a discussion on the life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be held at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium at 10 am with DU VC in the chair.

A documentary film will also be screened on Bangabandhu's life and works on the occasion prior to the discussion.

Besides, a children's painting competition with be arranged at the university's Teacher-student centre where students from University

Laboratory School, Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya and Nilkhet High School along with children of teachers, officials and employees will take part.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha