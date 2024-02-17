Duration of the prohibited zone extended

Kathmandu: The District Administration Office Kathmandu has stayed the designation of prohibited zone in district for the next two months. These areas have been prohibited to hold any kind of protest programs such as processions, demonstrations, sit-in and gatherings. With effect from today, the major offices of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary, the residences of high ranking office-bearers, the administrative center of the country and the main arrival routes have been designated as prohibited zone. The prohibition applies from the old Pabira Workshop Chowk east of the President's office, Samakhushi outlet in the west, South East Gate of the National Police Training Academy, Police Hospital to the south. The road from the Prime Minister's Residence in Baluwatar through to the Russian Embassy and Italia Chowk, the road from the Speaker's Residence to Gairidhara to the west, Lazimpat from the Chief Justice's Residence, 100 meters eastward from Rastra Bank Chowk and 50 meters south of Italia Chowk are also designated prohibited zone. "Based on the recommendations of the District Security Committee, Kathmandu, and in accordance with section 6 of the Local Administration Act, 2028 BS, gathering of more than five people to carry out processions, demonstrations, sit-ins, strikes and hunger strikes have been prohibited in the designated zones for a maximum of two months starting February 17," reads the statement issued by the DAO, Kathmandu. Source: National News Agency Nepal