Earthquake jolts Kathmandu Valley

An aftershock occurred with the epicenter at Chitlang, Makawanpur. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the aftershock measuring 4.5 in the Richter scale took place at 1.19 am this morning. Center's senior seismologist Dr Lokbijay Adhikari informed that the aftershock occurred in Chitlang located in the border of Kathmandu, Makawanpur and Dhading districts. As the aftershock went through the area nearby Kathmandu, a big jolt was felt in the surrounding districts, he said. Earlier, a 4.5-magnitude aftershock took place with its epicenter at Dhamena of Bajhang on November 20. Source: National News Agency RSS