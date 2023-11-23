Contact Us

Earthquake jolts Kathmandu Valley

An aftershock occurred with the epicenter at Chitlang, Makawanpur. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the aftershock measuring 4.5 in the Richter scale took place at 1.19 am this morning. Center's senior seismologist Dr Lokbijay Adhikari informed that the aftershock occurred in Chitlang located in the border of Kathmandu, Makawanpur and Dhading districts. As the aftershock went through the area nearby Kathmandu, a big jolt was felt in the surrounding districts, he said. Earlier, a 4.5-magnitude aftershock took place with its epicenter at Dhamena of Bajhang on November 20. Source: National News Agency RSS

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.