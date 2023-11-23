EC suggests govt to fix NA poll date

The Election Commission today advised the government to fix the date in order to hold National Assembly polls for one-third of its lawmakers on coming January 25. The term of one-third NA members is expiring on coming March 3. Visiting Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', EC office-bearers suggested this. On the occasion, Prime Minister Dahal mentioned that the government would announce the election date as per the recommendation of the EC, said EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel. As per the Article 86 (3) of the Constitution, the term of one-third NA members is expiring on coming March 3 and there is a legal provision that election should be hold 35 days before ending their term. The post of 20 members including one nominated from the government is to remain vacant from March 3, 2024. The EC as per the National Census 2078 has already determined the weightage for a vote of provincial assembly members at 53 and 19 for the chief or deputy chief, mayor or deputy mayor. Source: National Ne ws Agency RSS