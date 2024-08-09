Economic transformation essential: UML Vice Chair Baral



Vice Chairman of CPN UML, Guru Baral, has said the political parties warrant special focus on the socioeconomic transformation of the country.

In a programme organized by the Bagmati Province Committee of the party to congratulate him on Friday on his nomination to the post of the UML Vice Chairman, he viewed the political parties should be oriented to make people happy and prosperous.

Baral asserted that UML has the policy and programme to lead the nation and make the people happy and prosperous.

On that occasion, UML Bagmati Province Committee Chairman Kailash Prasad Dhungel suggested the party that it developed effective schemes to attract youths.

The UML secretariat meeting held on August 1 had nominated Baral as the Vice Chair of the party.

Source: National News Agency RSS