Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the government latest endeavors against corruption aiming to promote good governance have instilled a ray of hope among the citizens.

In his address to a book launching programme here today, the Prime Minister assured that the government would create an atmosphere for prosperity by promoting good governance.

He also expressed gratitude to the people for their support to the government's fight against corruption and pursuit of good governance.

"The government is determined to bring about quality and tangible changes in the life of citizens through the enhancement of social justice, good governance and prosperity," he said.

On the occasion a book titled 'Madhav Sir' about left intellectual Madhav Marahatta was released.

The book is published by the Marahatta Memorial Foundation.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal