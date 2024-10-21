‘Efforts on to provide free treatment service to citizens’



Chief Minister of Bagmati province, Bahadur Singh Lama, has said efforts are underway in order to provide free treatment service to the citizens.

Addressing the annual review seminar of the Health Directorate, Bagmati Province, organized in Hetauda today, Chief Minister Lama urged the Health Ministry and subordinate bodies to bring such programmes informing the citizens about unhealthy lifestyle.

“Consuming inedible and non-certified foods and adopting unhealthy lifestyle create health problems. So we have forwarded programmes making people aware about daily life and food to stay healthy and encouraging them to live a healthy life. Cooperation of all is necessary for the same”, he underlined.

Similarly, Health Minister of Bagmati Province, Kiran Thapa Magar, mentioned that there is a remarkable improvement in health sector with the implementation of federalism, adding the health service has been made easy, smooth and accessible to all.

He expressed commitment to move ahead correcting the weakness made in

the past.

Likewise, Minister for Forest and Environment, Krishna Prasad Silwal, expressed the view that all including employees, health workers and political leaders should be responsible for the improvement of health sector.

Chiefs and representatives of District Health Office, Hospitals of Gandaki Province, as well as chiefs and representatives of offices under the Health Ministry are participating in the three-day seminar.

Source: National News Agency RSS