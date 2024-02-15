Eleven Indian nationals rescued

Kathmandu: A police team from the District Police Range Kathmandu has rescued 11 Indian nationals from captivity. They were reportedly brought to Kathmandu by human traffickers for sending them to America. The special squad rescued them last night from local Ratopul area, said the Range Chief, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupendra Khattri. "Our team has rescued the Indian nationals who were brought to Kathmandu, stating they would be taken to America, and held in captivity. The detailed information about this would be made public later today," he said. Source: National News Agency Nepal