Energy Minister and South Korean Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation



Kathmandu: Ambassador of South Korea to Nepal, Park Tae Young, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka. At the meeting held at the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, various matters related to bilateral collaboration were discussed, the minister’s secretariat said.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting also covered the preparation for the Global Infrastructure Corporation Conference (GICC), 2025, which is scheduled to be held in Korea from September 16-18. Ambassador Young informed the Minister about the confirmation of participation from 35 countries in the conference so far.





The Ambassador expressed his confidence that Nepal could utilize the opportunity to present its energy projects at an international forum. The secretariat further informed that discussion was also held on various projects Nepal has advanced with Korean assistance, including the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project and Transmission Line Project.





Minister Khadka extended his gratitude for the ongoing Korean cooperation and investment in Nepal. He expressed his commitment to advancing the collaboration in transmission line and other energy infrastructure projects positively. The minister also conveyed his hope for attracting further Korean investment in the energy, water resources, and irrigation sectors.

