Biratnagar Metropolitan City Establishes Technical Education Promote Centre



Biratnagar: Biratnagar Metropolitan City has set up a technical and vocational education and training promotion centre.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Sagarmatha I-Lab Group (Koshi Province), the Kathmandu University, School of Education, and ETH Zurich of Switzerland are collaborating on the establishment of the promotion centre.





The promotion centre is expected to play a significant role in producing the technical workforce needed for the local level and provinces, as stated by Mayor Nagesh Koirala. He expressed hope that it would aid in creating employment and self-entrepreneurship opportunities among youths.





The initiative aims to connect youths to industry and market through skill enhancement programs.

