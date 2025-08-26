Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Biratnagar Metropolitan City Establishes Technical Education Promote Centre


Biratnagar: Biratnagar Metropolitan City has set up a technical and vocational education and training promotion centre.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Sagarmatha I-Lab Group (Koshi Province), the Kathmandu University, School of Education, and ETH Zurich of Switzerland are collaborating on the establishment of the promotion centre.



The promotion centre is expected to play a significant role in producing the technical workforce needed for the local level and provinces, as stated by Mayor Nagesh Koirala. He expressed hope that it would aid in creating employment and self-entrepreneurship opportunities among youths.



The initiative aims to connect youths to industry and market through skill enhancement programs.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.