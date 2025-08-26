Ahimsa Festival Nepal 2025 Set to Promote Non-Violence and Sustainable Living



Kathmandu: Preparations have been completed for the upcoming ‘Ahimsa (Non-Violence) Festival Nepal 2025’, which is set to begin this Thursday, August 28, at the Nepal Police Club, Kathmandu. The three-day event, organized by the Nepal Vegetarian Association (NVA), will run until August 30 under the theme ‘Compassion Connects.’ Entry to the festival is free, according to the organizers.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the festival aims to promote vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, highlighting their importance for animal welfare, human health, and the preservation of the environment and the planet. It seeks to serve as a platform for dialogue and collaboration focusing on non-violence among supporters of non-violence, vegetarians and vegans, animal rights activists, relevant organizations, and the broader community.





As part of the festival’s promotional activities, a race competition was held last Saturday, successfully drawing attention to the event’s message and objectives. The festival will also feature interactive sessions on sustainable living, the benefits of vegetarian and vegan diets, and the importance of animal rights. These discussions will be enriched by the participation of international speakers and experts in the field.





In addition to its educational components, the event will include a range of cultural performances, including musical and singing presentations. A key attraction will be the vegan food stalls, some of which will offer free vegan food samples to visitors. According to the NVA, the festival is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees over the three days.





It is worth noting that the Nepal Vegetarian Association previously hosted the 8th Asia-Pacific Vegetarian Congress (APVC) in 2074 BS, marking a significant milestone in its advocacy efforts.

