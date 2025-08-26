Bheri Hospital to Provide Free Dialysis for Patients with Special Health Complications



Nepalgunj: Bheri Hospital is preparing to offer free dialysis services to individuals in need who are also battling conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and seropositive diseases. The hospital has released a list of eligible patients who can access this treatment at no cost.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the initiative is part of a project directive aimed at providing medical care to the destitute. The Nursing and Social Security Division under the Department of Health Service introduced the scheme, which aims to alleviate the financial burden of dialysis treatment for those struggling with severe health issues.





Dr. Nirajan Subedi, the medical superintendent at Bheri Hospital, explained that patients with Hepatitis B and HIV are classified as seropositive and will receive treatment valued at up to Rs 300,000 annually. This scheme offers significant relief to families facing financial difficulties due to kidney disease.





The service is set to commence on Wednesday, as confirmed by Dr. Subedi. Additionally, the hospital is working on finalizing the list of individuals eligible for kidney transplantation and peritoneal dialysis.

