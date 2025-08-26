One Killed, 11 Injured in Devchuli Municipality Road Accident



Devchuli: One person has died and 11 others were injured in a road accident that took place in Devchuli Municipality-6. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Rijuwan Khatun, a resident of Motihari, India.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the incident occurred when an auto (Lu 1 Sa 9094) traveling from Kirtipur towards Daldale met with an accident near Tokrekhola Bridge in Ward No. 6. Superintendent of Police Yadav Dhakal of the District Police Office reported that there were 12 people, including the driver, in the auto when it fell off the road.





All the injured, who are Indian visitors, have been taken to Chitwan for treatment.

