DPM Singh Eulogizes Late Leader Mangaladevi in Establishing Women’s Representation



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister, Prakash Man Singh, has highlighted the contributions of the late Nepali Congress woman leader, Mangaladevi Singh, in establishing women’s representation across various tiers of state governance. This recognition was part of a tribute paid during the 29th memorial day of Mangaladevi Singh, a pioneer in the Nepali women’s movement and founder of the Nepal Women’s Association. Singh offered a garland at Mangaladevi’s statue at local Shobhabhagawati, emphasizing her significant role in advocating for women’s rights.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Deputy Prime Minister Singh noted that the current constitution’s provisions for inclusive and proportional representation, as well as women’s participation at policy levels, are results of the persistent efforts led by Mangaladevi Singh and other women leaders. Their voices were instrumental in securing rights and privileges for women in Nepal.





Srijana Singh, Chairperson of the Mangaladevi Foundation, also acknowledged Mangaladevi Singh’s legacy, describing her as an enduring source of inspiration for Nepali women. The Nepal Women’s Association, founded on August 8, 1947, under Mangaladevi Singh’s leadership, was crucial in mobilizing women to claim their rights and step beyond traditional domestic roles.

