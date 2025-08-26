Pokhara and Cheong Yang County Forge Partnership for Sports Development



Pokhara: Pokhara Metropolitan City and Cheong Yang County Sports Committee of South Korea have entered into a partnership for enhancing friendly and collaborative relations in sports activities. Chief Administrative Officer, on behalf of the metropolitan city, Muktiram Aryal, and Chairman Han Gwang Seok, on behalf of Cheong Yong County, signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Pokhara today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the partnership aims to foster friendly relations through sports activities, facilitate exchange visits among athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts, and provide coordination support to enhance the performance of Pokhara’s players. Additionally, the agreement includes coordinating and collaborating for the export of sports-related products and other goods and services from Korea.





Mayor Dhanraj Acharya emphasized that the MoU will significantly hone the skills of local athletes in various sports. He noted that this international cooperation validates the intent of making Pokhara, known as the tourist capital, a hub for sports activities.

