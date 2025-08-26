Shaanxi Province Deputy Speaker Meets CM Acharya to Enhance Bilateral Ties



Lumbini: Chief Minister of Lumbini Province, Chet Narayan Acharya, has expressed belief that relations between Lumbini Province of Nepal and Shaanxi Province of China would further strengthen Nepal-China relations by bringing together the people from two countries.





According to National News Agency Nepal, CM Acharya made these remarks during a meeting with a visiting Chinese delegation led by Deputy Speaker (Vice Chairman of the People’s Congress) in the province, Zhang Zhichuan. The meeting, held at CM Acharya’s office, covered various issues including tourism, culture, green development, smart city development, commercialization of agriculture, education, skill development, and potential areas of cooperation between the two regions.





CM Acharya highlighted the potential for collaboration in promoting historical sites such as Jitgadhi fort, Niglihawa, Tilaurakot, and Ramgram. He also recalled Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Nepal in 2019, which placed special emphasis on enhancing Nepal-China relations.





The visiting Chinese leader, Zhang Zhichuan, indicated potential collaboration in sectors such as tourism infrastructure development, smart city initiatives, renewable energy sources like solar and wind, technical education, and the processing of medicinal herbs.





Chief Secretary of Lumbini Province, Baburam Adhikari, added that the provincial government had prioritized sustainable development, modernization of agriculture, and industrialization as key areas for future growth.

