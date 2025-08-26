Agreement to Build 300-Bed Hospital During Prime Minister’s India Visit: Minister Paudel



Belchautara: Minister for Health and Population Pradeep Paudel announced that an agreement will be made for the construction of a 300-bed hospital building at the GP Koirala Respiratory Treatment Center during Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s upcoming visit to India. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the ‘Electronic Medical Record’ system at the center in Belchautara, Shuklagandaki Municipality-5, Tanahun.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Paudel stated that the Indian government has already agreed to assist in upgrading the hospital, and an agreement formalizing this support is expected to be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit. The construction is part of a broader initiative to expand the hospital, aiming to make it the country’s largest respiratory treatment center.





Chief of the World Health Organization in Nepal, Dr. Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav, emphasized WHO’s continued support for Nepal’s health sector during the event. The implementation of the e-medical record system at the hospital was made possible with WHO’s technical assistance.





Dr. Ram Kumar Shrestha, Executive Director of the hospital, highlighted that the new system will facilitate online access to information regarding ticketing, billing, reports, and medicines. This advancement is expected to reduce treatment errors and allow health workers to focus more on patient care rather than paperwork, while also aiding in policy planning and research.

