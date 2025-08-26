Vietnamese Vice President Concludes Historic Visit to Nepal



Kathmandu: The Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, returned home last midnight after concluding her three-day-long official visit to Nepal. The Vietnamese leader visited Nepal at the cordial invitation of Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai saw off Vietnamese Vice President Xuan at the VVIP lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport. During her visit to Nepal, the Vietnamese Vice President paid a courtesy call on President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday.

Likewise, the delegation-level bilateral talks were held between Vice President Yadav and his counterpart Xuan. She also met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba. This visit marks the first-ever highest-level engagement from Vietnam to Nepal.

This year holds special importance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment o

f diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam.