Ex-energy adviser Tawfiq sent to jail in Sumon murder case

A court here today sent ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury to jail in a case lodged over the murder of one Sumon Shikder in capital’s Badda area during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order as police produced Tawfiq before the court after end of his four-day remand and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe in the case.

Detective branch (DB) of police arrested Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury from capital’s Gulshan area on September 10. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider on September 11 placed him on four-day remand.

Sumon Shikder, 31, was killed in police firing beside Fuji Tower in Badda area on July 19. His mother Masuma Begum filed the case against 179, including Sheikh Hasina.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha