Ex-MP Shah-E-Alam remanded in student killing case

A court here today placed former Barishal-2 lawmaker Shah-E-Alam on three-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of college student Md Naimur Rahman in capital’s Gulshan area during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order as police produced Alam before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand in the case.

A mob detained the former lawmaker on September 14 and handed him over to Gulshan police.

According to the case documents, Md Naimur Rahman, 22, a student of Gulshan Degree College joined an anti-discrimination rally in front of Subastu Nazar Valley shopping mall on July 19. Around 4pm, Awami League goons attacked the rally, firing indiscriminately on the protesters. Many people, including Naimur, got injured in the attack and were rushed to nearby AMZ Hospital in Badda. Naimur succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Naimur’s father Khalilur Rahman later filed the case against 64, including ousted prime minister Sh

eikh Hasina, over the killing. The other prominent accused in the case are Sheikh Rehana, Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Nur-e Alam Chowdhury Liton, Mojibur Rahman, Nasrul Hamid Chowdhury Bipu and Mohammad A Arafat.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha