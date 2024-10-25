Expansion of Bharatpur airport in govt.’s priority



Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, has said the government has been carrying out activities for the expansion of Bharatpur airport.

At a concluding ceremony of International Heritage Marathon organised by Rotary Club of Chitwan on the occasion of Visit Bharatpur Year-2024 here today, Minister Pandey underlined that the government was ready to manage equipment so that night flights could be operated from Bharatpur airport.

Arrival of tourists will increase with the expansion of the airport, he added. Saying healthy person could build healthy society and nation, the Tourism Minister mentioned that such programmes has high importance.

Similarly, Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Renu Dahal shared that the Visit Year was organised to make district’s economy dynamic.

Out of the programmes scheduled to be organised during the Visit Year, 55 programmes were conducted so far, she mentioned.

A total of 250 people had participated in 14-kilometer international heritage mara

thon, said programme coordinator Rajan Piya.

Sanjay Shrestha towards men category and Prajita Shrestha towards women category clinched the title of International Heritage marathon.

Similarly, Rajan Tamang, Ratna Bahadur Khatri and Dhir Bahadur Budha towards men category secured first-runner up, second-runner up and third runner up positions respectively.

Likewise, towards women category, Phoolmati Rana, Asha Rana and Rajya Laxmi Rana secured first runner up, second runner up and third runner up positions respectively.

Sanjay completed the 14-kilometer distance in 45 minutes and 16 seconds while Prajita in 56 minutes and 11 seconds.

The title winners towards both categories received Rs 30,000, first runner ups Rs 20,000, second runner ups Rs 10,000 and third runner up positions Rs 5,00, certificate and trophy.

Source: National News Agency RSS