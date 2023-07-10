General

With 1,192 cases of dengue and one fatality from the viral infection recorded in the past four months, experts have suggested one and all to remain safe from it and prevent its further spread.

At an interaction organized by the Ministry of Health and Population, Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Director Dr Rudra Marasini cautioned all towards increasing cases of dengue and the likelihood of it becoming an epidemic at any time.

Dr Marasini shared that a total of 1,192 people were infected with dengue as of July 8, adding that many of the cases could have gone unrecorded and unreported to the Ministry.

The statistic does not include those without symptoms and going to private health facility for treatment, he said, estimating higher number of cases in reality than the statistic.

Similarly, Dipendra Raman Singh, Director General of Department of Health Services, shared that the Ministry was working with coordinated efforts with three-tier government for prevention and cure of dengue.

He suggested destroying the possible places where the dengue-transmitting mosquitoes could lay eggs, including tyres, utensils or any containers.

The mosquito-borne viral infection is transmitted to human from mosquito of Aedes species.

Dengue was first reported in the country in 2004. Last year, 54,784 cases of dengue were reported in the country with 88 fatalities. A majority of the dengue cases (77 per cent) were reported from Bagmati Province.

High fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea and rash among others are the symptoms of dengue, said senior consultant Dr Bimal Chalise.

Dr Chalise suggested admitting the patients with severe dengue infection in healthcare facilities at the earliest.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal